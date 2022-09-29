Menu
cpsc urges caution when using portable generators during tropical storm ian
Local

CPSC urges caution when using portable generators during Tropical Storm Ian

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
portable generator
(© bildlove – stock.adobe.com)

As Tropical Storm Ian moves out of Florida and approaches the Carolinas and Virginia, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting consumers in the path of this storm about the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators and other post-storm hazards.

Preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Ian is crucial but planning for the storm’s aftermath is also critical.

Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power.

Portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing the milder CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness.

CPSC estimates that about 85 consumers die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning from portable generators.

In the case of a power outage, follow these important life-saving tips:

  • Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.
  • Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter, while keeping windows and other openings closed in the path of the generator’s exhaust.  Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport. They are too close to the home.
  • Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.
  • Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator.
  • Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound.  A CO alarm is your last line of defense when using a generator.
  • Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level and inside each bedroom at home.
  • Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.
  • Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of CO. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.
  • Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.
  • Look for signs that your appliances have gotten wet. Do not touch wet appliances that are still plugged into an electrical source.
  • Before using your appliances, have a professional or your gas or electric company evaluate them for safety. Replace all gas control valves, electrical wiring, circuit breakers and fuses that have been under water.

If you smell or hear gas leaking, leave your home immediately and contact local gas authorities from outside the home. Do not operate any electronics, such as lights or phone, before leaving.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

