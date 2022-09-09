Menu
country first before party u s rep abigail spanberger reaffirms priorities in new ad
Politics

‘Country first before party:’ U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger reaffirms priorities in new ad

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Abigail Spanberger
Abigail Spanberger

A former federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer, the daughter of a law enforcement officer and recently ranked the most bipartisan member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia reaffirms her priorities to the American people in a new ad.

“Oath” highlights Spanberger’s career in public service and some of her top legislative priorities, according to a press release, including banning members of Congress from buying, trading and selling individual stocks, keeping America competitive with China, and ensuring local law enforcement departments receive the funding they need.

Spanberger joined Congress in 2018, after serving as a federal law enforcement officer working narcotics and money laundering cases, then joining the CIA and working undercover as a case officer. She was the first Democrat elected to Virginia’s Seventh District since 1968.

“Congresswoman Spanberger has been barnstorming the Seventh District introducing herself to new voters, and reintroducing herself to old friends,” Sam Signori, Campaign Manager, Abigail Spanberger for Congress, said in a press release. “In ‘Oath,’ Virginians will learn more about some of Abigail’s top priorities in Congress, her background in law enforcement and national security, and her enduring love of country.”

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

