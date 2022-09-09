‘Country first before party:’ U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger reaffirms priorities in new ad

A former federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer, the daughter of a law enforcement officer and recently ranked the most bipartisan member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia reaffirms her priorities to the American people in a new ad.

“Oath” highlights Spanberger’s career in public service and some of her top legislative priorities, according to a press release, including banning members of Congress from buying, trading and selling individual stocks, keeping America competitive with China, and ensuring local law enforcement departments receive the funding they need.

Spanberger joined Congress in 2018, after serving as a federal law enforcement officer working narcotics and money laundering cases, then joining the CIA and working undercover as a case officer. She was the first Democrat elected to Virginia’s Seventh District since 1968.

“Congresswoman Spanberger has been barnstorming the Seventh District introducing herself to new voters, and reintroducing herself to old friends,” Sam Signori, Campaign Manager, Abigail Spanberger for Congress, said in a press release. “In ‘Oath,’ Virginians will learn more about some of Abigail’s top priorities in Congress, her background in law enforcement and national security, and her enduring love of country.”