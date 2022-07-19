Cooling centers open in Charlottesville to offer relief in extreme temperatures

The City of Charlottesville has opened three cooling centers to provide relief to those affected by the extreme high temperatures in the area.

The city has designated Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center, and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers until further notice.

  • Key Recreation Center: Located at 800 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tonsler Recreation Center: Located at 501 Cherry Avenue. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, noon – 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.
  • Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch): Located at 201 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.

Water is accessible at all locations.

For more information, visit Charlottesville.gov


