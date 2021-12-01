Concrete polishing: Guide to choosing a contractor

A fresh and clean concrete surface is a beautiful thing. When you go to the mall, it is an incredible feeling when your feet touch the smooth surface at the entrance. The same applies to your home or business; having a well-polished concrete floor will make it much more appealing to guests and customers alike. It also makes cleaning easier because dirt does not cling to the surface.

But what do you need to know before hiring someone?

In this blog post, the experts from Bradshaw Concrete Design will walk you through everything from choosing a contractor to making sure that you get value for money.

What is concrete grinding and polishing?

Concrete grinding and polishing is a process in which your concrete floors are ground down and polished to achieve a super sleek and polished look.

Why should you choose a contractor for your project?

To achieve a luxurious polished concrete floor, you need to hire a professional.

Concrete grinding and polishing is best left to the professionals; these tasks are very difficult for homeowners or DIYers without experience with heavy machinery and tools.

So what exactly do you need to look out for when choosing a contractor?

Things to consider when choosing a contractor

First, be clear about what you want and how much you are willing to spend.

Concrete grinding and polishing service providers offer a range of services and solutions. This includes grinding paint off floors before painting or colouring the concrete to restoring your old patio to look brand new again!

When having concrete grinding and polishing done, you need to consider if the surface will need to be sealed. Is it located in a wet area? Is it a high-traffic floor? These are all things to discuss with your contractor beforehand.

Concrete grinding and polishing can be done on driveways, patios, garage floors and sidewalks. It also works well on steps and pool decks.

If you want an outdoor job like concrete grinding, then be sure any contractor you consider has experience working outside.

FAQs about concrete grinding and polishing

Here are some frequently asked questions by clients considering hiring a concrete grinding or polishing contractor:

Can concrete grinding restore concrete to its original color and finish? Concrete grinding is not meant to restore the colour and finish of the concrete. Instead, concrete grinding provides a new, polished appearance that enhances both the look and value of your property.

Can concrete polishing be done on any type of surface? Yes, on any concrete surface. Polishing is a technique that can be used on concrete, concrete pavers, and concrete walls.

Can concrete grinding and polishing remove pitting in the surface of my concrete? Yes! Concrete grinding will level any defects or pits on the surface of the concrete.

Does concrete grinding remove any residue on the flooring surface? Yes, concrete grinding can remove most residue, leaving behind a uniform floor surface.

What are the benefits of concrete grinding and polishing for residential and commercial applications? Concrete grinding and polishing can provide a beautiful, smooth finish on concrete for your home or business that will increase the appeal of any property. A polished finish is easier to maintain clean and visually more appealing.

How much does it cost to have concrete grinding and polishing done on my driveway or sidewalk? Concrete grinding expenses vary widely depending on the site location. But this service usually costs around $100 to $175 per 400 sq ft area (for average concrete).

Is concrete grinding safe? Yes! Concrete grinding is an extremely SAFE process that leaves no trace of dust or debris after completion, making it safe for the surrounding environment

Other things that are important to know before getting your project started:

What materials will be used?

How long will the process take?

When is the contractor available?

Be sure to discuss any questions you might have about the project with the contractor beforehand.

Final thoughts

Many factors go into choosing the best concrete grinding or polishing contractor. We have explained how to identify what you need and outlined a few of the most popular services. If you are still unsure, seek a personal recommendation from someone you trust to help match you with the perfect concrete grinding and polishing contractor for your needs.

