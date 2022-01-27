Community conversation on criminal justice, restorative justice alternatives

Two local groups are partnering to head up a community conversation next week on the true costs of criminal justice.

The Monday, Jan. 31 event will present updated information on the grossly disproportionate use of incarceration locally, and on the racialized patterns of incarceration, and then to explore restorative justice approaches as an alternative – alongside other diversion strategies.

The discussion will be led by:

Hannah Wittmer, who will provide important information exploring the patterns of incarceration locally at the Middle River Regional Jail and the latest in efforts to expand the jail.

Iman Shabazz, who will then speak to the dynamics of racialized incarceration more generally in Virginia and recent trends in criminal justice reform, especially from progressive prosecutors. And he will speak to the potential and practices of restorative justice and alternatives to incarceration.

The event will be online only via Zoom, so you will need to register for the link and other instructions.

Register now: forms.gle/xpmyQdSGXCCcufaC7.