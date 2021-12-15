Christmas classics that these artists absolutely owned, ranked

Published Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, 3:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You find yourself listening more than you want to admit to Holly on SiriusXM these days, don’tcha?

It’s OK; I’m not judging.

I wish the algorithm played more of the good stuff, is all.

Way, way too many versions of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for my liking.

The only one we need to hear is Dean Martin’s.

And then there’s Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Where we’re going with this: Christmas Classics That These Artists Absolutely Owned, Ranked.

“Blue Christmas,” Elvis. Elvis, and Elvis only. Full stop. “All I Want For Christmas Is You (upbeat),” Mariah Carey. If one only version of this song survives, it’s Mariah’s. “All I Want For Christmas Is You (somber),” Ingrid Michaelson and Leslie Odom Jr. I had no idea this song could be so emotional. “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” Thurl Ravenscroft. You can’t not sing along when this one comes on. “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas,” Gayla Peevey. Must sing along, and with the lisp. “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” Bruce Springsteen. Santa in Jersey. “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” Dean Martin. Stop remaking this one! “Santa, Baby,” Eartha Kitt. This was risqué for 1953, man. “White Christmas,” Bing Crosby. The voice of Christmas Past. “The Christmas Song,” Nat King Cole. Chestnuts roasting in an open fire, anyone? “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee. You can hear this one without having to hear it, can’t you? “Run Rudolph Run,” Chuck Berry. Does anybody else even try to cover this one? “Merry Christmas, Darling,” The Carpenters. I never don’t feel sad about Karen Carpenter when this comes on the radio. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Gene Autry. Gets me all tingly every time. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” Perry Como. It’s not December until you hear this one for the first time. “A Holly, Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives. His voice brings a 30 percent chance of snow with it. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Jackson 5. Chef’s kiss. “Wonderful Christmastime,” Paul McCartney. Musical genius. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams. His holiday playlist is extensive. “Merry Christmas, Baby,” Otis Redding. Soulful!

Story by Chris Graham

Related



