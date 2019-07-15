Chesterfield County Public Libraries, Library of Virginia take part in NEH programs

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced that two libraries in his district have been chosen to participate in National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) programs.

Chesterfield County Public Libraries will be participating in a community conversation program about the PBS documentary, American Creed, where former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and Pulitzer Prize winning historian David M. Kennedy discuss their different experiences and backgrounds to encourage citizens to discuss their own views of America, even in the face of present deep divides.

Chesterfield County Libraries are one of only 50 systems nationwide to be selected to be part of this program.

The Library of Virginia will be participating in an NEH conversation developed by City Lore, an organization founded to preserve urban folks culture. The goal of the program is to explore the contributions and value of immigrants to America over time through documentaries and discussions. The Library of Virginia is one of 32 sites nationally to be chosen to participate.

“I am so excited to see both of these unique programs come into my district. As our country becomes more divided and folks take fewer and fewer opportunities to engage with those with whom they disagree, both these programs spark real discussion across lines,” said McEachin.

“Moreover, as we grapple with immigration and see daily the horrific pictures of struggling migrants and locked up children, we need more discussions about the positive history of immigration to this country, the contributions of immigrants and how integral immigration is to our country and our heritage.”

