Charlottesville updates holiday city office, CAT, trash/recycling hours

Charlottesville city offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31.

Charlottesville Area Transit Holiday Schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 24: 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25: No Service

Saturday, Jan. 1: 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas. Trash and recycling will also be collected on the normal schedule for the week of New Year’s.

The Uptown/Downtown Business Route will receive one collection for trash and recycling on Christmas Day. This collection will be provided by the PS on call crew, starting at 7 a.m.

The Uptown/Downtown Business Route will receive one collection for trash and recycling on New Year’s Day. This collection will be provided by the PS on call crew starting at 7 a.m.

