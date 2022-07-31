Charlottesville traffic advisory for week of August 1-5
Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on Old Avon as well as East South Street to install new stormwater pipe, sanitary sewer lines and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic at the end of each working day and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while a new storm sewer line is installed.
Monticello Road will be closed to through traffic between Graves Street and Old Avon Street to build the permanent retaining wall. Flagging of vehicular traffic may occur in this same section of Monticello Road.
To accommodate private utility work, segments of sidewalk and crosswalks will also be closed as work progresses. No street will have both sides of the sidewalk closed at the same time. The eastern sidewalk along 9th/Avon Street will be closed between Levy Avenue and Graves Street during work hours. The western crosswalk across Graves Street will be closed as needed with pedestrians directed to the other, open crosswalks at the mid-block crossing at Graves and the 9th/Avon/Levy/Garrett signalized intersection.
The southern sidewalk along Old Avon Street is closed between Monticello Road and where it terminates near East South Street.
Vehicular traffic at the bridge on Water Street will be flagged intermittently and pedestrian travel may be intermittently stopped for up to 15 minute intervals as construction vehicles enter and leave the work zone. The northern sidewalk east of the bridge is closed and pedestrians are being directed to the southern sidewalk as well as the existing crosswalk at the Downtown Transit Station. Flagging of vehicular traffic is expected to last for several months as construction continues on the new staircase/retaining wall.
Pedestrian travel through the existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Pavilion on Water Street will be shifted and/or intermittently stopped for up to 15 minute intervals as work continues on extending this tunnel to the east until Wednesday, August 3rd. On Wednesday, August 3rd this pedestrian tunnel will be fully closed until late September 2022. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk at the Downtown Transit Station. A ramp and a staircase is located west of the Downtown Transit Station connects to the Downtown Mall.
Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project area and access to private parcels will be accommodated.
Construction is being conducted by Caton Construction Group, Inc. for the City of Charlottesville’s Department of Public Works. The pedestrian pushbuttons at the 9th/Avon/Levy/Garrett intersection have been relocated to the large, wooden signal poles (NE, NW and SW corners) and an auxiliary wooden post with metal conduit (SE corner).
Work zone is posted at 25 MPH – drive carefully with phones down.
