Charlottesville seeks expressions of interest for removal, relocation, transfer of ownership of statues

Published Tuesday, Jun. 8, 2021, 7:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville City Council is offering to transfer ownership of one or two statues/outdoor bronze sculptures.

The city’s offer is extended through July 8 to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the statues, or either of them, for relocation and placement. On or after July 8, if the statutes, or either of them, has not been transferred to such an entity for relocation and placement, City Council may make other disposition(s).

The Charlottesville City Manager issues this Request for Statements of Interest to determine whether, and how many, entities are or may be interested in discussing specific terms for acquisition of either or both statues.

The statues that are the subject of this RFI are a bronze statue/sculpture of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and a bronze statue/sculpture of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson.

The Lee Statue is located in a City park situated on West Market Street, between 1st Street North and 2nd Street NE. Information regarding the Lee Statue can be found at www.dhr.virginia.gov/historic-registers/104-0264.

The Jackson Statue is located in a city park situated on 4th Street NE, between East Jefferson Street and West High Street. Information regarding the Jackson Statue can be found at www.dhr.virginia.gov/historic-registers/104-0251.

Related

Comments