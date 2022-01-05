Charlottesville reminds residents of code on snow removal

Charlottesville is reminding residents that the City Code requires that property owners remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of snowfall.

Per the City Code, it is the responsibility of owners/occupants of properties in the city that abut or front paved sidewalks to clear the sidewalk of snow, sleet and ice. With widespread power outages and the severity of this particular snowstorm, the city recognizes the need for additional time. As a result, the deputy city managers have declared 8 a.m. on Thursday to be the official end of snowfall.

Snow must be removed from sidewalks by 8 a.m. on Friday. Should another snow event occur within the 24-hour window, the time frame for removal resets.

Cleared sidewalks help ensure the safety of both pedestrians and motorists by giving those on foot a safe route to walk. Walking in the roadway is extremely dangerous. Clear the entire width of the sidewalk rather than a shovel width to allow strollers and wheelchairs a clear pathway. In cases of ice cover, please put down salt or sand to minimize slipping.

The City of Charlottesville reminds the community to be safe and healthy when shoveling snow and to assist neighbors who may have difficulty removing snow from their property.

