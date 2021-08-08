Charlottesville issues call for volunteers for Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign

Charlottesville is participating in the 2021 NIHHIS-CAPA Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign, a nationwide citizen-science based effort to collect local data on temperatures and humidity levels.

How urban environments and neighborhoods are built affects the amount of heat absorbed and retained, which can increase or reduce the impact of extreme heat events. Increases in extreme heat are one of the top projected impacts Charlottesville will experience from climate change.

To be successful, the city needs a team of community volunteers to help gather this data.

Data collection will be at three different times on a single day, to be determined by local weather. Based on historic weather patterns, the city is looking at the last two weeks of August. As we get closer, a NOAA Weather Forecast Officer will help identify an exact date that looks to have high temperatures and low precipitation.

Volunteers can sign up to collect data for one, two, or three of the time slots. Volunteers are needed to drive, help navigate, or bike one of the pre-set data collection routes.

The city is aiming to have five driving routes and at least a couple of biking routes.

How do volunteers participate?

Step 1: Complete the Volunteer Interest Form. Please do this as soon as possible to let the city know you’re interested.

Complete the Volunteer Interest Form. Please do this as soon as possible to let the city know you’re interested. Step 2: Attend a virtual training about this campaign, how to use the equipment, and what else to expect. The training will be offered live with opportunity to ask questions. A recording will be available for anyone who cannot attend live.

Attend a virtual training about this campaign, how to use the equipment, and what else to expect. The training will be offered live with opportunity to ask questions. A recording will be available for anyone who cannot attend live. Step 3: Complete the online Knowledge Check questionnaire to confirm understanding of the training information and sign the campaign waiver.

Complete the online Knowledge Check questionnaire to confirm understanding of the training information and sign the campaign waiver. Step 4: Stay in touch with the local campaign organizer (the city’s climate protection program director) about availability & dates/times to collect the equipment and attach it to your vehicle.

Stay in touch with the local campaign organizer (the city’s climate protection program director) about availability & dates/times to collect the equipment and attach it to your vehicle. Step 5: Data Collection Day! Collect the data and hand-off or turn in the equipment when your time is done.

Data Collection Day! Collect the data and hand-off or turn in the equipment when your time is done. Step 6: Cool off and celebrate the results of this campaign and your contribution (with a small ‘Thank You’ gift).