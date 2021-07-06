Charlottesville holding information session on Belmont Bridge project on Aug. 11

The City of Charlottesville has awarded a $23.6 million contract to Caton Construction Group Inc. for the replacement of the Belmont Bridge.

A Notice to Proceed was granted for June 21 to allow for mobilization, erection of signage, documentation of existing conditions and surveying.

The city will host a virtual community information session on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. to share information about the upcoming construction activities and timeline for the Belmont Bridge Project. Project team members will be present at the meeting to provide information and answer questions.

Registration information for the information session will be available on the city’s website calendar and on the project website at www.belmontbridge.org.

The best way to stay informed about the Belmont Bridge Project is to sign-up for informational updates by sharing your email address on the project website’s Contact page. In addition, the public is encouraged to subscribe to the City’s Traffic Advisories by visiting www.charlottesville.gov/CityNotes.

Once a Land Disturbance Permit is issued, construction will begin on a temporary public parking lot with an entrance off of East South Street. Utility relocations and the removal of the medians on Avon/9th Street will begin in early August. While Avon/9th Street will remain open throughout construction, traffic alerts will be issued for traffic shifts, flagging operations and temporary lane closures on neighboring streets.

The project will include the following:

A replacement bridge that is shortened to approximately 236’ in length and maintains the existing 62’ width

Roadway Section on Avon/9th Street between Levy Avenue/Garrett Street and East Market Street intersections will consist of one travel lane in each direction, a protected 7’ wide bike lane in each direction and a 10’ wide pedestrian sidewalk in each direction. Turning lanes will be added/lengthened at each intersection to maximize efficiency of each signal while maintaining traffic flow.

“Old” Avon Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Garrett Street and East South Street to improve the function and safety of the Garrett Street/Levy Avenue/9th Street intersection for all modes of travel while creating a pedestrian plaza within the former roadway.

Enhanced pedestrian lighting and landscaping will be provided along 9th Street between Garrett Street/Levy Avenue and East Market Street.

New sidewalk will be constructed along neighboring streets to the project corridor and landscaping will be installed – on East South Street, Old Avon Street, Graves Street and Water Street.

Additional new proposed pedestrian features include:

a pedestrian passageway under 9th Street south of the railroad,

a reconstructed staircase connecting “Old” Avon Street to 9th Street,

new staircases from 9th Street to Water Street on either side of the bridge north of the railroad and a mezzanine to cross 9th Street under the bridge

Construction is scheduled to be complete by January 2024. Further project information can be obtained by visiting the project website at www.belmontbridge.org and registering for updates on the Contact page.