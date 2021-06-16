Charlottesville deputy Commonwealth’s attorney named in Class of 2021 ‘Influential Women of Law’
Areshini Pather, the deputy Commonwealth’s attorney in the City of Charlottesville, has been named by Virginia Lawyers Weekly as a member of the 2021 class of “Influential Women of Law”.
This special awards program is in its third year and honors accomplished and high-achieving women who have improved the legal profession in Virginia and left their individual marks in the law of the Commonwealth.
Areshini is one of 30 honorees that will be celebrated during an online awards event to be streamed on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 on YouTube. She will also be profiled in a special supplement that will be included in a July publication of Virginia Lawyers Weekly.
“I am so proud to see Areshini’s service to our community recognized by Virginia Lawyers Weekly,” said Joseph Platania, the city’s Commonwealth’s attorney. “Congratulations to all 2021 ‘Influential Women of Law’ class members.”
Areshini started with the City of Charlottesville in 2011 as an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney and was promoted to deputy in 2018. She received her law degree as well as her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.
“Influential Women of Law” Class of 2021
- Kellie Budd, Mahdavi, Doumar, Budd & Levine, Arlington
- Christen C. Church, Gentry Locke, Roanoke
- Rita Davis, Chief Counsel, Office of the Governor, Richmond
- Diane Flannery, McGuireWoods, Richmond
- Vicki L. Francois, Wiese Law Firm, Roanoke
- Betty S. Graumlich, Reed Smith, Richmond
- Tracy Taylor Hague, Vandeventer Black, Richmond
- Donna J. Hall, Goodman Allen Donnelly, Norfolk
- Shemeka C. Hankins, Invictus Law, Virginia Beach
- Rudene Mercer Haynes, Hunton Andrews Kurth, Richmond
- Christine P. Hissong, Reese Law, Fairfax
- Tracy Ann Houck, Harris Law Firm, Fredericksburg
- Erin E. Jewell, Patten Wornom Hatten & Diamonstein, Newport News
- Elizabeth Lancaster, WhitbeckBennett, Leesburg
- Jamilah D. LeCruise, The Law Office of J.D. LeCruise, Norfolk
- Bridget N. Long, Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, Petersburg
- Lisa Lorish, Federal Public Defender’s Office, Roanoke
- Susan Childers North, Gordon, Rees, Scully, Mansukhani, Williamsburg
- Nancy Oglesby, Commonwealth’s Attorneys Services Council, Williamsburg
- Mary Grace A. O’Malley, Mary Grace O’Malley PLLC, Manassas
- Sharon E. Pandak, Greehan, Taves & Pandak, Woodbridge
- Areshini Pather, Chief Deputy, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Charlottesville
- Dean Wendy Collins Perdue, University of Richmond School of Law, Richmond
- Elizabeth Guilbert Perrow, Woods Rogers, Roanoke
- Kimberly H. Phillips, Phillips & Peters, Norfolk
- Melissa G. Ray, Nichols Zauzig, Woodbridge
- Mary Elizabeth Sherwin, Kaufman & Canoles, Norfolk
- T. Marie Walls, Chief Deputy, Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Suffolk
- Erin S. Whaley, Troutman Pepper, Richmond
- Laura D. Windsor, Williams Mullen, Richmond