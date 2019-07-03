Charlottesville Day School goes solar with Altenergy, Tiger Fuel

Charlottesville Day School recently had solar installed on one of its buildings, believing that the educational value and sound financial return would be a good investment for the school.

“Charlottesville Day School Board of Trustees had been interested in adding an alternative energy component to their operations for several years,” says David Bruns, executive director.

Charlottesville Day School decided to reach out to Altenergy Inc for a solar installation due to their reputation and straightforward proposal process.

“For the Charlottesville Day School, the educational and environmental benefits are actually more important than the reduction of operating expense – although that’s obviously a positive, too.”

The design-build solar project began once students entered their summer break and was completed efficiently. A grant was provided by Tiger Fuel Company of Charlottesville, who’s president has a special connection to the school.

“When Dave called me asking about my experience with Altenergy on our stores, I was really happy to give an enthusiastic endorsement of the whole Altenergy team and our experience with solar energy in general,” says Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel. “I am very familiar with Charlottesville Day School because both my children and my nieces go to CDS. I was really happy that we were able to help CDS with the financing of this project, because Stacey and Dave are such great folks and we love everything about the organization. We really felt like this project was a win, win, win for all the partners involved and the environment.”

The 23.36kW roof mounted solar electric PV system is estimated to produce over 29,000kW annually, and provides educational opportunities, ongoing real-time operating data and energy savings for the students and faculty.

“I’m excited about the possibility of being able to look at data and try to do some data analysis with the kids” says Melissa Lockwood, a middle school science teacher for Charlottesville Day School. “Having real-life data and using that would be great instead of just numbers I would find online or in a textbook.”

“[Working with Altenergy] has been very good and is ongoing” says Bruns. “We appreciate their attentiveness to our school culture and operating schedule.”

To see the system and hear from David Bruns and Melissa Lockwood, follow this video link: https://www.altenergyincorporated.com/testimonials.

About Altenergy, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Altenergy is a national solar company with branches in Charlottesville, VA, Staunton, VA, the DC Metro area and Boise & Sun Valley, ID and Kansas City, MO. Altenergy has extensive experience in residential, commercial and agricultural projects. Altenergy ranks 216 out of 500 solar companies on Solar Power World’s Top 500 Solar Contractors List. www.altenergyincorporated.com

About Charlottesville Day School

Charlottesville Day School provides a supportive educational environment that fosters respect for others, develops well rounded interests, rewards sportsmanship, and cultivates interpersonal skills. www.cvilledayschool.org

About Tiger Fuel Company

Established in 1982, Tiger fuel is a dependable full-service energy provider and a complete petroleum products distributor of Central Virginia. They are the area’s largest distributor of home heating fuels, and offer one-stop shopping for petroleum needs, and represent Exxon, Shell, BP, CITGO, and its own private label, EXCEL. https://tigerfuel.com/

