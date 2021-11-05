Charlottesville appoints Marc Woolley as interim city manager

Charlottesville City Council announced Friday the appointment of Marc Woolley as interim city manager.

Woolley, 52, had served most recently as business administrator in the City of Harrisburg, Pa., since October 2017, where he oversaw Finance and Procurement, Information Technology, Human Resources, Communications, Risk Management, and Tax Collection departments.

He had served previously as deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary for the Hershey Trust Company in Hershey, Pa., and was counsel to Ballard Spahr LLP in Philadelphia.

Woolley’s other public service positions include service as assistant to the chairman and director of claims administration for the Delaware River Port Authority in Camden, N.J., and general counsel for the Philadelphia Housing Authority. Woolley was also an appointed member of the Chester Upland School District’s Empowerment Board in Delaware County, Pa., and served as its chairman.

“Marc Woolley has a long record of helping governments in times of transition,” said Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook. “His management style is very collaborative, and we on Council believe that he will lead us well through a difficult time.”

Woolley holds a B.A. in Psychology from Georgetown University and a J.D from Boston College Law School.

“I am looking forward to working with the Charlottesville community, staff and City Council during this transitional time,” said Woolley. “Charlottesville is an amazing city full of history and I am fortunate to be joining and leading the city team.”

“There are many projects that need to be completed and I am looking forward to the challenges,” Woolley added. “I want to thank the members of the Charlottesville City Council for their confidence in providing me this opportunity to serve the residents of Charlottesville.”

Woolley will start his service as interim city manager in the City of Charlottesville on Dec. 1.

City Council will launch a public search process for hiring the permanent city manager in April 2022.

