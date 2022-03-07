Charlottesville Ballet brings Connections live to The Paramount

Charlottesville Ballet returns to the Paramount Theater on Saturday, May 7 for a mixed repertoire performance featuring classical favorites and commissioned works from choreographers including Keith Lee, Maggie Small, Brandye Lee and Jason Ambrose.

This production involves all facets of the organization–company, academy, and community engagement programs– as well as special involvement from our community members and live music by the Charlottesville Symphony.

There are two performances on the schedule – at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the UVA Democracy Initiative, “Democracy & Dance” features complimentary drinks and an illuminative conversation with renowned ballerina Christina Johnson (featured in Misty Copeland’s book Black Ballerinas) plus Brandye Lee and Keith Lee.

The panel discussion will be led by a moderator from UVA’s Democracy Initiative, and feature a Q&A about how dance can create an inclusive public culture and help connect us all.

Patrons can attend “Democracy & Dance” directly following the matinee show, or attend the 4:15 p.m. special event and enjoy dinner on the Downtown Mall before returning for the evening performance.

Tickets for these events are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.