Charlottesville appoints Aguilar as executive director of Police Civilian Review Board

Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announced the appointment of Hansel Aguilar as the first executive director of Police Civilian Review Board.

“Mr. Aguilar brings to the City a wealth of experience in the field of criminal justice including service as a law enforcement officer in Northern Virginia, as a police misconduct investigator in Washington, D.C. and as an inaugural member of the Civilian Review Panel in Fairfax County,” said Boyles. “The City is excited to not only be able to welcome Hansel but that we are also able to provide dedicated staff support for the Police Civilian Review Board.”

Avila is originally from San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He migrated with his family to New Jersey at 8 years old. After finishing his undergraduate studies, he relocated to the Commonwealth of Virginia, where he has resided since.

Aguilar holds a B.A. in criminal justice and sociology from Rutgers University and a master of sociology from George Mason University, where he is also a Ph.D. candidate in the same field. His research interests lie primarily in the intersection of transnationalism, crime and human rights.

“I am humbled by my appointment into this very important role, especially during this crucial period of dialogue concerning policing in America, the Commonwealth and in Charlottesville,” said Aguilar. “I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with a devoted community that is committed to building trust and improving police-public relations.”

As a practitioner of civilian oversight, Aguilar has been an active participant and contributor to the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, the organization that has been training the Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board throughout 2021.

Aguilar will report to Deputy City Manager Ashley Marshall and he will start his service in the City of Charlottesville on Sept. 27.