Charles Rapp named to community development post in Albemarle County

Albemarle County has named Charles Rapp as the new deputy director of operations for the Community Development Department.

Rapp, most recently the director of planning, is a licensed landscape architect and certified planner who started with Albemarle County in March 2020. Prior to joining the county, Rapp was the director of [lanning and community development for the Town of Culpeper.

“Charles’ experience with multiple aspects of community development will provide leadership to guide the day-to-day operations of our department, with a focus on implementing process improvements, new technologies, and major updates to the County’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance,” said Jodie Filardo, director of the Community Development Department.

Rapp succeeds Amelia McCulley, who will retire later this month, after more than 38 years of service with Albemarle County.

A national search for the next director of planning will proceed in the coming days. During the recruitment process, Rapp will continue to serve as the acting director of planning.

