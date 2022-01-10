CenturyLink/Lumen to address service issues with Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

Published Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Representatives from CenturyLink/Lumen will be participating in the Jan. 12 Board of Supervisors virtual meeting to discuss service issues that have been experienced by Albemarle County residents over the past several months with phone and internet services.

CenturyLink/Lumen staff will present:

Actions taken to alleviate persistent service issues

Steps underway to prevent further service issues

Background on the planned phone and internet assets transfer to a new company, Brightspeed

Do you have CenturyLink/Lumen service feedback that you would like to share?

Email the Board of Supervisors (bos@albemarle.org)

All comments will be shared with CenturyLink/Lumen and Broadband Accessibility & Affordability Office following the meeting.

Related



