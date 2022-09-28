Celebration: Afton Express marks one-year of service with coffee and donuts

Afton Express riders Thursday morning will receive free coffee and donuts in celebration of the transit line’s one-year anniversary.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) and BRITE Transit will offer coffee and donuts to riders on September 29, from 5 to 10 a.m. at the Waynesboro Park and Ride lot.

The ‘Brandy and Nick’ morning radio show on Q101 will broadcast live from the Afton Express bus stop from 6:00 – 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.

Giveaways will also be available for existing riders and prospective riders. Information about the bus service will be available and staff will be on site to answer questions.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Afton Express launched, and has provided 9,000 passenger trips back and forth across the mountain. As of September 2022, the service sees an average of 50 passenger trips per day Monday through Friday, according to a press release.

The one-year anniversary coincides with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Discover Transit Month, which encourages travelers in Virginia during the month of September to try different forms of public transit.