celebration afton express marks one year of service with coffee and donuts
Local

Celebration: Afton Express marks one-year of service with coffee and donuts

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
afton express
Photo courtesy Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

Afton Express riders Thursday morning will receive free coffee and donuts in celebration of the transit line’s one-year anniversary.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) and BRITE Transit will offer coffee and donuts to riders on September 29, from 5 to 10 a.m. at the Waynesboro Park and Ride lot.

The ‘Brandy and Nick’ morning radio show on Q101 will broadcast live from the Afton Express bus stop from 6:00 – 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.

Giveaways will also be available for existing riders and prospective riders. Information about the bus service will be available and staff will be on site to answer questions.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Afton Express launched, and has provided 9,000 passenger trips back and forth across the mountain. As of September 2022, the service sees an average of 50 passenger trips per day Monday through Friday, according to a press release.

The one-year anniversary coincides with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Discover Transit Month, which encourages travelers in Virginia during the month of September to try different forms of public transit.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

