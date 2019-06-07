Castle Hill Gaming to invest $1.3 million to expand corporate headquarters in Albemarle County

Castle Hill Gaming, a software developer of quality gaming solutions to clients across the United States, will invest $1.3 million to expand its corporate headquarters in Albemarle County. Castle Hill Gaming will receive funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) to support the hiring and training of 106 new employees.

“We are thrilled that this innovative, homegrown company has looked at the stakes and is all in on reinvesting and expanding in Albemarle County,” said Governor Northam. “Software design and development is a booming industry with high-quality jobs, and Castle Hill Gaming’s exponential growth is slotted to advance the Commonwealth’s leading position in this key sector. We look forward to the company’s next chapter and thank them for delivering a jackpot of more than 100 new jobs here in Virginia.”

Headquartered in Albemarle County, Castle Hill Gaming utilizes decades of experience, insight, and knowledge to design quality Class II and Class III gaming solutions. The company’s dynamic team of designers, developers, and mathematicians combines 2D and 3D animated media with great game play to create immersive titles and familiar themes that are both beautiful and fun to play.

“Castle Hill Gaming’s decision to expand its presence in Albemarle County is a testament to Virginia’s supportive ecosystem that fosters the growth of information technology companies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth is a hub for technology businesses of all sizes, and with access to Central Virginia’s steady pipeline of tech talent, we are confident that Castle Hill Gaming will continue to flourish in Albemarle County.”

“As a UVA graduate who grew up in Albemarle, I am proud to be creating jobs in the County,” said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming. “Virginia has created an exciting opportunity in its approval of Historic Horse Racing machines, and participating in this new industry will enable Castle Hill to create dozens of sales, service, and manufacturing jobs in Virginia. Looking forward to 2020 and beyond, we are well-positioned to grow our company and expand our operations. Being the only Virginia-based company that can build and design HHR games, we expect to add production jobs, as well.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Albemarle County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Castle Hill Gaming’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Albemarle County is proud to support Castle Hill Gaming as it expands its business right here in our community,” said Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Ned Gallaway. “As a primary business, Castle Hill Gaming’s success means our local economy is able to attract resources from outside the community. Its growth also creates a more diverse and stable local economy while increasing local opportunity.”

“Castle Hill Gaming is on the cutting edge of gaming technology, and it is exciting that the company has chosen to expand its operation in Albemarle County and create 106 21st-century jobs in the community,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “Thanks to Governor Northam, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program for their support of this critical investment.”

“Castle Hill Gaming employs video artists and data scientists, business people, and creative people, all doing the kind of skilled, well-paid work that Charlottesville and Albemarle residents are both qualified and eager to do,” said Delegate David Toscano. “It’s wonderful to see a great corporate citizen investing not only in its own future, but in the futures of its newest employees and in the future of Albemarle County and Charlottesville.”

