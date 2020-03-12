Carrie Smith, Jillian Hensley to present recital at Bridgewater College on March 21

Carrie A. Smith will present a senior recital and Jillian C. Hensley will present a junior recital at noon on Saturday, March 21, in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

For her flute recital, Smith will perform Sonata V by George Frideric Handel and Sicilienne by Philippe Gaubert. She also will perform Tango Etude No. 4 by Astor Piazzolla and Red Bossa by Gary Schocker.

Smith, a music major, is the daughter of Michael and Amy Smith of Powhatan, Va. Smith is a member of the Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble, Flute Choir, Handbell Choir and Pep Band.

For her flute recital, Hensley will perform “Heiter bewegt” from Sonate für Flöte und Klavier by Paul Hindemith and Andante by Louis Ganne.

Hensley, a music major with a minor in psychology, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Hensley of Rhoadsville, Va. Hensley is a member of the Symphonic Band, Flute Choir, Pep Band and guitar ensemble.

Smith and Hensley will perform a flute duet of Andante for Two Flutes and Piano by Franz Doppler. They will also perform Winter’s Journey by Lewis A. Kocher with the Flute Choir.

Smith and Hensley study flute under Dr. Vimari Colón-León, assistant professor of music at Bridgewater College. Lacey Johnson, instructor of music at Bridgewater College, will accompany both musicians on piano.

The recital is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

