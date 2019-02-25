Carolyn Bragg to run for now-open Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk seat

Augusta County Board of Supervisors member Carolyn Bragg announced Monday her intent to run for the position of Clerk of Court, following the retirement announcement of current clerk, Carol Brydge.

Bragg has served on the Board of Supervisors for the past five years, representing the South River District. She has been selected to serve as vice-chair three times and as chairman in 2016.

Bragg has also served on the board of the Augusta County Service Authority for the past five years.

Bragg lives in Stuarts Draft with her husband and son. Her community activities include coordinating the SD Christmas parade, working with the local Ruritans, and the Blue Ridge Soap Box Derby. She has also been involved with Cub Scouts, school organizations, local festivals, business associations, and more.

