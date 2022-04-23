Campbell claims first game of weekend series with 9-2 victory over Longwood

The Campbell Fighting Camels defeated the Longwood Lancers 9-2 in game one of a three-game series on Friday.

Thomas Harrington (9-1) started on the mound for the Fighting Camels and had six shutout innings where he struck out seven and allowed just three hits. His 1.25 ERA is the best in the Big South for any pitcher that qualifies and his nine wins is the most wins by a pitcher in the country.

Campbell struck first in the home half of the second to take an early lead. Tyler Halstead hit a two out single up the middle and Jarrod Belbin followed up with a double to right center field that saw Halstead score.

The Fighting Camels added four more in the bottom of the third after Zach Neto doubled to left center and Logan Jordan hit a two-run home-run that cleared the left field fence. Connor Denning followed up with a solo shot over the right field fence and Drake Pierson came home after he tripled off the right field wall.

Campbell would add two more in the fourth inning to increase their lead. Neto and Denning walked and Pierson hit a double down the left field line to bring home both Camels. A two-run shot in the sixth by Jordan after another Neto walk made Campbell’s lead nine.

The Lancers got one back in the top of the eighth inning. Michael Dolberry reached on an infield single and ended up on second after a wild pitch. Michael Peterson then ripped a single down the left field line to score Dolberry. Longwood then scored another in the ninth after a Drayven Kowalski single brought home Dylan Wilkinson from second, who had walked and advanced on a wild pitch prior.

Andrew Potojecki (6-3) started on the mound for Longwood and gave up five runs on eight hits in three innings pitched. Nick Karlinchak came on in the fourth and surrendered four runs on three hits in 2.1 innings. Noah Eaker pitched the final 2.2 frames for the Lancers and gave up two hits, no runs and struck out four.

“Campbell is a really good team,” said head coach Chad Oxendine following the Lancers’ loss on Friday. “We still talk about playing the game the right way and we need to do that for nine innings. Against a really good Campbell team we need to make the most of our chances and limit how many opportunities we give them. I tip my hats to them (Campbell), they’re a really good team but we need to get back to what we do best both offensively and defensively, starting tomorrow.”

Longwood and Campbell play game two of their weekend series tomorrow at 3 p.m.

