Camp Lighthouse offers two-day safe space for children, teens experiencing loss
Camp Lighthouse helps children and their families who are grieving the loss of a loved one within the last two years, a place where children and teens can open up, where they can see they’re not alone, and where they don’t have to feel different.
Campers are divided into age-appropriate groups for a fun-packed weekend of team-building games, crafts, and other fun activities. Campers are encouraged to discuss their grief in small group sessions. The camp’s activities conclude with a special memorial service. Children and adults leave with new tools to help them cope with their grief.
The first Camp Lighthouse for the Harrisonburg region will be offered on Oct. 1-2 at the Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center, 4896 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Camp Lighthouse is not only for those of Sentara Hospice. Anyone from the community who has lost a family member or friend within the last two years is welcome. Children ages K-12 are divided into age-appropriate groups. Parents, grandparents, and guardians attend a separate group. Adults will participate in their own activities and learn to cope with their loss while learning to help their children.
The only cost for camp is a $20 registration fee, which will be waived if there is a financial need. Community involvement, from volunteering to donating resources to referring a friend, by both individuals and businesses, has made this a true community event.
To register for Camp Lighthouse, volunteer for camp, or make a donation to provide a scholarship for a child, email [email protected], visit www.sentara.com/camplighthouse, or call 540-564-5757.