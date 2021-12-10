Burn bright with Ethereum, Shiba Inu and HUH Token

Published Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 2:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You might have heard that Shiba Inu have intentions of joining the metaverse and with it intend to burn some of their coins to do so… though, what could you expect from a Shiba Inu entry to the metaverse this Christmas and why could joining the ever-growing communities benefit you and loved ones this time of year?

HUH Token recently entered the metaverse earlier this month and with it, skyrocketed into the stratosphere which could make HUH Token a viable Christmas gift this year to make the season of giving a little extra skittering of sugar.

Ethereum has seen another rise in popularity in December and that might just be one reason that the cryptocurrency is burning bright this December and that’s because it’s the season of change and new beginnings in the cryptocurrency world.

But where might your head lie? Will it be with the top dog Shiba Inu? The amazing Ethereum or trailblazing newcomer HUH Token?

The shining star of Crypto

With HUH Token’s launch into the metaverse it’s not shocking that the likes of Shiba Inu also want to enter such a space because it brings communities closer together and helps them grow beyond any cryptocurrency communities in the past.

Because of this it could be evident that other cryptocurrencies are cottoning on to what HUH Token have managed and succeeded in pioneering and that’s managing to have HUH Token holders be as much a part of HUH Token as its creators… and Shiba Inu are wagging their tale at this idea.

The metaverse is a wonderful space in the cryptocurrency world that adds vibrancy and color to what might have, otherwise, been seen as stodgy marketplace without pizzazz… but that’s no longer the common misconception.

This Christmas the idea of becoming a holder of cryptocurrency or gifting it to a loved one might seem scary and new but with the recent (in the past months) emergence of the metaverse it appears that cryptocurrency might becoming a different place entirely and the likes of HUH Token have pioneered certain aspects of this virtual oasis. Where it seems that the top dog can’t wait to follow HUH Tokens lead.

Ethereum also allows for the metaverse to be possible as it’s one of the most used cryptocurrencies inside of the metaverse.

The Metaverse vs MetHUH

Fans of the metaverse and HUH Token holders might know the difference here, but for those that don’t let me introduce you to HUH Tokens MetHUH a place where influence and merely existing inside of MetHUH is beneficial to you.

HUH Token will achieve such a thing through the use of reward systems like HUH Token’s sentiment tokens and which are given for displaying tonal traits like happiness, learning, anger amongst many and these reward MetHUH users.

The revolutionary idea from HUH Token and MetHUH creators is unparalleled and for that reason might make HUH Token the most unique Christmas gift on the crypto gifting market.

And why, HUH Token could be set to take the cryptocurrency world by storm, even the likes of Shiba Inu who had reigned supreme for the past year.

It’s always best to do your research because the only opinion you need, is a well-informed one of your own.

Have a merry crypto Christmas.

Story by Marsh Mike

Related



