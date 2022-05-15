Bridgewater Retirement Community earns “Best Senior Living” designations

Bridgewater Retirement Community swept the listings in the inaugural Best Senior Living category by U.S. News & World Report, earning designations in 2022-23 for Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care, and Best Continuing Care Retirement Community. Only seven communities (out of over 3,000 surveyed) received all four designations.

Previously, BRC also received distinctions from U.S. News & World Report in the Best Nursing category for Best Long-Term Care and Best Short-Term Rehabilitation. Combined, the awards recognize BRC as a senior living industry leader across all its levels of living.

“Every day at BRC, we strive to provide residents at all levels of living with the opportunities and support to make the most of every day.” says BRC president Rodney Alderfer. “Our residents are our purpose, and we are constantly seeking new ways to enhance wellbeing for our residents, team members, and the broader community. It’s gratifying to see our efforts reflected in these distinctions.”

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.

For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital, or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care, or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

