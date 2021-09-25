Bridgewater falls to D2 Emory & Henry, 38-17

Facing a former ODAC opponent for the second time in three weeks, the Bridgewater College football team fell 38-17 to Division II Emory & Henry.

Bridgewater took the opening drive down the field for a touchdown and drilled a 48-yarder to end the first half, but the Wasps had scored 28 unanswered in between to open up a safe lead.

Linebackers Brett Tharp (14 tackles) and Nazeer Jordan (11 tackles) each recorded double-digit stops and one tackle for loss. Shawn Harris (seven tackles) recovered a fumble that was forced by Jayden Johnson.

The Eagles also picked up field position on special teams. Viante Tucker had 100 return yards and 157 all-purpose yards, Garrett Graves averaged 43.3 yards on seven punts with four inside the 20, and Jackson Hendren hit that long field goal and averaged almost 60 yards per kickoff attempt.

Tucker returned the opening kickoff 35 yards and then finished off the drive with a 13-yard carry to get Bridgewater on the board first.

After two touchdowns off turnovers helped the Wasps open up a 28-7 advantage, Matt Lawton hit Tyler Gilliam for 31 yards and Tucker found the end zone a second time to make it 28-14.

After the Eagles got a fourth down stop with 30 seconds left in the half, Lawton scrambled for 19 yards to get BC into field goal range. Freshman kicker Hendren hit the fourth-longest FG in program history as time expired in the half.

The Wasps’ defense held Bridgewater to just one first down in the third quarter however, on another long pickup by Tucker, to prevent a second half comeback attempt. Emory & Henry scored points on one occasion in each second half period for a final scoreline of 38-17.

Devontae Jordan rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns for E&H, with Kashawn Cosey adding eight catches for 108 yards and a receiving score.

Bridgewater falls to 2-2 and will travel to Shenandoah next Saturday for an ODAC matchup.