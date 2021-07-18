Bridgewater College to host Virginia Private College Week

Bridgewater College will welcome prospective students and their families to campus for Virginia Private College Week, which will be observed July 26-31.

Rising juniors, seniors, transfer students and their families are invited to sign up for a session to visit the College and learn more about Bridgewater’s offerings.

The program, launched in 1997, is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) to promote educational opportunities available at the commonwealth’s private colleges.

Bridgewater will host multiple information sessions throughout the week for prospective students and their families. The sessions, held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, will include campus tours as well as overviews of student life, admissions, financial aid and academics. Thursday, July 29, will include an additional night session at 7 p.m., and an additional morning session will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Parking signs will be posted around campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome prospective students and their families to campus for Virginia Private College Week,” said Michael Post, vice president for enrollment management. “The Bridgewater experience is built on the connections we make with one another, and those relationships are forged from a student’s first visit to campus. We are excited to be back together in person and to demonstrate our focus on student success and the ways we support students throughout their time at Bridgewater and beyond.”

Each student who visits at least three of the 23 participating CICV institutions during Virginia Private College Week will receive three application fee waivers for Virginia private colleges. Students may use these waivers to apply for free to any three participating CICV colleges, and they will also be entered into a drawing for an Amazon gift card.

To register for a Virginia Private College Week session at Bridgewater, visit www.bridgewater.edu/vpcw. For students and families unable to attend a session that week, they may contact the College’s Admissions staff to set up an individual in-person tour or take a virtual tour of campus online. Go to www.bridgewater.edu/visit for more information.