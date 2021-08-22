Bridgewater College professor Larry Taylor to present faculty organ recital

Dr. Larry Taylor, professor of music at Bridgewater College, will give a faculty organ recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, in the Concert Hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music on the college’s campus.

The program features works by Charles Villiers Stanford, Herbert Howells, Percy Whitlock and William Mathias, as well as transcriptions of songs by the Beatles, Adele and Led Zeppelin. The concert will conclude with Taylor accompanying the 1921 short silent film The Haunted House starring Buster Keaton.

Taylor teaches piano, organ, music theory and music history at Bridgewater College. He holds a doctor of musical arts degree in organ from the University of Cincinnati, master of music degrees from Emory University and Notre Dame, and a bachelor of music degree from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. As a composer, Taylor has collaborated with librettist Tom Noe to produce the operas Marie Curie, Eros and Psyche and The Dickinsons of Amherst. In addition to solo recitals on piano and organ, Taylor arranges and performs accompaniments on organ for classic silent films.

The recital is free and open to the public. In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.