Bridgewater College October arts, events schedule

In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.

Sept. 27-Nov. 3 Source Materials: Collage and Paintings by Joan H. Ranzini

Beverly Perdue Art Gallery, John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons

Joan Ranzini, an abstract painter and collage artist in Virginia, will present her latest work. Source Materials refers to how Ranzini develops visual ideas — generating imagery through small collages, then transmitting those ideas into large abstract paintings. The paintings, in turn, become new sources of inspiration. This exhibit of collage and paintings will offer a glimpse into Ranzini’s creative process.

Oct. 6 Endowed Lecture: In Conversation with Madeleine Albright

Cole Hall, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Dr. Madeleine K. Albright is a professor, author, diplomat and businesswoman who served as the 64th Secretary of State of the United States. The format for this event is a moderated conversation on stage in Cole Hall with Dr. David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College.

Live-streaming information will be available on bridgewater.edu closer to the event.

Oct. 15 Bridgewater Athletics Golf Tournament

Lakeview Golf Club, Harrisonburg

Alumni, family and friends of Bridgewater College are invited to enjoy a day of golf while supporting BC Athletics. The event is captain’s choice with morning and afternoon sessions available. Prizes awarded to the top three teams in each flight. Register online at bridgewater.edu/homecoming/eagles-golf-tournament.

Oct. 16 Homecoming Concert: Chorale and Jazz Ensemble

Carter Center for Worship and Music, Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27-30 Theatre at Bridgewater College Presents: Today is My Birthday

Cole Hall, 8 p.m. One show each night, Oct. 27-30.

Emily is a would-be writer whose bubble life in NYC has popped. Finding life back home chaotic and unfulfilling, she becomes strangely activated after creating a sassy alter-ego for a radio bit. Told through a playful mixture of live radio, voicemail and phone calls, Today is My Birthday by Susan Soon He Stanton is a quirky comedy about adult life with a thousand friends on Facebook and no one to have dinner with on Saturday night.

If you go:

Adults: $10

Seniors (65 and older) and non-BC students: $8

BC students, faculty and staff: Free with BC ID

For mature audiences.