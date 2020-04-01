Bridge work to begin on Interstate 64 East at Route 29

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 6:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT contractor Curtis Contracting of West Point has finished the bridge deck work requiring extended lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 over Route 20 and will relocate to begin working on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29 at mile marker 118 in Charlottesville.

Pavement markings will be applied to the westbound I-64 bridge over Route 20 between 8 p.m. April 1 and 6 a.m. April 2. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures.

Extended lane closures are scheduled on eastbound I-64 at the bridge over Route 29 during the following times, weather permitting:

8 p.m. Friday, April 3 until 6 a.m. Monday, April 6

8 p.m. Friday, April 17 until 6 a.m. Monday, April 20

8 p.m. Friday, April 24 until 6 a.m. Monday, April 27

The work hours are subject to change but motorists should expect lane closures on the weekends listed above.

The entrance ramp from southbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 Exit 118B ramp to northbound Route 29 will also be closed. The Exit 118A ramp to southbound Route 29 will remain open to traffic.

The work involves hydro demolition of the bridge deck and application of a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 29 while the hydro demolition is in progress.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor has rehabilitated the I-64 bridges in both directions over Route 20. Construction will be complete by May 2020. Visit the project web page for more information: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments