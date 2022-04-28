Breaking Strongholds features LivingWorks safeTALK training approach

Breaking Strongholds , a new streaming TV series, has partnered with LivingWorks to promote safeTALK training in Season 1, in order to incorporate life-saving suicide skills into the mystery drama.

Breaking Strongholds tackles themes of teen suicide, depression, abandonment, spiritual darkness, and more. The storyline centers around Ryan, a teen in a small Texas town who is considering suicide to escape the painful loss of his mother. Ryan’s plan to end his life is interrupted by a mysterious stranger. Together, they uncover the dark secret motives of the town’s newest celebrity, world-renowned, best-selling author and thought leader, Redmond Quinn.

Reflective Media Productions is a subsidiary of Reflective Life Ministries, a non-profit organization that reaches the brokenhearted with a biblical approach to hope and healing. RMP produces high-quality, faith-based media focusing on improving spiritual, emotional, and mental wellness.

LivingWorks safeTALK training is highlighted in the show while being taught to high-school students by a local chaplain.

Throughout the series, Breaking Strongholds presents a picture of what it looks like to recognize the signs of suicide and take action. The series implores viewers to speak honestly about suicide, while encouraging suicide alertness in our communities.

While RMP believes that this series can help you and those you love, Breaking Strongholds is not a replacement for professional mental health services.

The pilot episode of Breaking Strongholds will air globally on YouTube on April 30th at 7 p.m. CST (USA), with additional episodes to follow each week.

This isn’t the first time LivingWorks safeTALK has been featured in a RMP production. We Are Stronger has been viewed over 7 million times across multiple streaming platforms (including Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock.)

LivingWorks Trainers who wish to learn more can watch and share the content in a variety of ways. Viewers will be encouraged to train in person or remotely with LivingWorks through these links:

