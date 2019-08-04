Brandon Lawson gem pushes Squirrels to W

Brandon Lawson tied a season-high with six strikeouts while allowing one run across six innings to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Harrisburg Senators, 3-2, on Sunday at FNB Field.

It was the seventh series win of the season for Richmond (41-69, 18-25), the sixth road series win and the third consecutive road series victory.

The Flying Squirrels scored the game’s first run in the second inning against Harrisburg (60-52, 19-23) starter Kyle McGowin (Loss, 0-1). After Jacob Heyward walked and stole second base, he scored on a two-out single by Johneshwy Fargas.

Fargas stole two bases in the game to bring his season total to a league-best 42 steals. He is seven steals shy of tying Kelby Tomlinson’s franchise-record 49 steals in 2014.

Richmond added to their lead in the fourth inning. Jalen Miller singled and stole second base—his 23rd stolen base of the season—and later scored on Heyward’s RBI single. It was Heyward’s team-leading 39th RBI of the season.

Lawson (Win, 5-6) faced the minimum over the first four innings, holding the Senators without a hit while allowing one baserunner before yielding a leadoff single to Ian Sadgal in the fifth.

Richmond added a run in the seventh inning when Heyward singled to lead off the inning and later scored on a single by Jonah Arenado.

The Senators strung together three straight hits to start the bottom of the seventh inning to trim the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 3-1. After Luis Garcia and Dante Bichette collected back-to-back singles, Sadgal drove in a run with an RBI single to center field. Following a pitching change, Chase Johnson ended the Senators’ threat in the seventh by inducing an inning-ending double play.

Lawson pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in six complete frames.

Johnson allowed a run when Luis Garcia tripled with one out in the ninth inning and scored on a wild pitch, but retired the next two batters on groundouts to end the game. Johnson completed the final three innings while allowing one run on one hit.

The Flying Squirrels begin a four-game series with the Altoona Curve on Monday when left-hander Caleb Baragar (3-4, 3.80 ERA) toes the rubber against right-hander Nicholas Economos (0-2. 9.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:00 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, August 9 to a four-game, three-day series against the Bowie Baysox.

