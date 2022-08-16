Boys Home student completes college orientation workshop at VMI
Boys Home of Virginia provides a supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty, family instability or other life circumstances. The goal is to provide the young men with educational and career opportunities.
Mulu Slawta, a student at Boys Home in Covington, recently completed a college orientation workshop at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. The four-week educational enrichment program was created to prepare rising upperclassmen for life after high school.
An introvert, Slawta was initially hesitant about participating. He said the four weeks challenged him physically, mentally and emotionally.
“The program changed me for the better,” said Slawta. “I have a ‘you-versus-you’ mentality now. I can do what any man can do. I am more confident, open-minded, physically stronger and know myself better. I want to lead by example on campus.”
During the program, each day began with a 5 a.m. wakeup call. Students learned about SAT preparation, financial literacy, public speaking, the paths available after graduation and more. After the educational portion was complete, students were also tasked with a variety of physical challenges.
Now back at Boys Home, Slawta put his new leadership and public speaking skills to the test – making a presentation about the workshop to all current students and staff at the opening school convocation.
Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches and foundations.
For more information about Boys Home, visit boyshomeofva.org.