Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation results in arrest

Published Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, 2:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force made an arrest of a Stafford resident on distribution charges.

Mariana Hand, 47, was arrested following an undercover operation along the 6400 block of Village Center Drive in Fauquier County. As a result of the operation, 250 Xanax pills, and 54 Percocet pills were seized.

Hand was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs.

Hand was transported to Fauquier County Magistrates Office where she was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, and Warrenton Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.