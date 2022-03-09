Beyer introduces gender parity legislation on International Women’s Day

Congressman Don Beyer has introduced legislation to encourage gender parity in positions of corporate leadership.

Beyer’s House resolution, introduced with House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on International Women’s Day, would express “the sense of the House of Representatives that corporations should commit to utilizing the benefits of gender diversity in boards of directors and other senior management positions.”

“Study after study has shown that having women in positions of business leadership helps the companies they lead foster more inclusive work practices and also boosts their bottom lines,” said Rep. Beyer (D-VA-08). “Promoting women to management helps eliminate unconscious bias, provides role models and mentors to others in the company ranks, and gives a powerful boost to internal advocates for pay equity and paid family leave. House resolutions are often symbolic, but sending this message matters, and it is my hope on International Women’s Day that this gender parity legislation will inspire American businesses to do the right thing and promote more women up the ladder of leadership.”

Text of his resolution is available here.