Best college majors today

Getting a college degree can lead to better job opportunities, a higher salary and the development of lifelong skills. At the same time, as the job market fluctuates over time, the prominence of certain degrees over others changes as well. The 2020s have shown a need for a variety of capabilities that have changed from the past, which has led to a change in which college majors are most useful. Especially when it comes to the pandemic, when office jobs have turned into remote work, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up as we move throughout 2021. The top four majors to study today include software development, nursing, statistics and construction management.

How to pay for college

A common concern for future college students is how to afford tuition and other necessary fees. One of the most popular ways to pay for college in this day and age is to take out a student loan from a private lender. Private lenders typically have no limits on how much money you can borrow and are flexible with your repayment plan. By taking this route, you will have fewer education debt worries as you pursue your degree.

Software development

We are living in a world where new phone and computer applications are being released every day. As such, the need for individuals who are capable of producing smooth-running, organized and effective software is ever prevalent. Some of the key things you will learn by studying this subject are how to program, code and use the essential computer programs and algorithms that everyday technology users aren’t aware of. The most common degree for software development is a bachelor’s in Computer Science with a focus in software.

Nursing

The COVID-19 pandemic has reflected the need for nurses across the world, and that is not expected to change any time soon. Studying nursing covers much more than just clinical duties. You will also develop the proper skills for patient interaction, working in a fast-paced health care environment and understanding the essentials of chemistry, physiology, and psychology. A typical degree includes a Bachelor’s in the Science of Nursing, with the most typical career being a registered nurse (RN).

Statistics

A statistics degree allows for a diverse and lucrative career. Just like with technology, the contemporary world is surrounded by data that needs to be interpreted and analyzed. You will use the gathered data to detect patterns, make predictions and much more. You can work in such environments as a governmental office, financial institution, health care setting or insurance agency. A Bachelor of Science in Statistics acts as the usual degree required.

Construction management

As long as there are buildings, there is construction needed. As technology continues to advance, construction development and planning continue to become more complex, requiring only the most capable managers. As a construction manager, you will work with all construction project members, coordinating plans, the project budget, and deepening customer relations. You also have the option of working in a variety of regions. A bachelor’s in Construction Management will set you up for this career.

