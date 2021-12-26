Best CBD strain for weight loss

Published Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, 9:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Cannabis is one of the most enigmatic herbs on the planet. It possesses a myriad of uses, ranging from hemp fiber for clothing, to medicine, to recreational excitement. However, a majority of people are concerned about the effects cannabis has on their bodies and how it affects them. If you fall into the category of marijuana users who are looking for a healthy solution to weight loss and lifestyle improvement, then this article will point you in the right direction.

Many people believe that the only way to lose weight is to eat less and work out more. They become obsessed with the calories in/calories out mentality. Not much has changed in 70+ years despite multiple breakthroughs in the supplement industry.

CBD, one of the major cannabinoids in the cannabis sativa plant has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years, but it is only recently that CBD has made its way into the mainstream lexicon as a health supplement. At the moment, many people are eagerly trying out CBD oil products to soothe their pain and improve their overall sense of well-being.

CBD can be a wonderful natural supplement for weight loss and many other health issues, but you need to know which CBD strain is going to give you the best results. This article will go over some of the best CBD strains and help you decide which one is right for you.

What causes obesity & overweight?

Gaining and holding excess weight can be caused by a variety of circumstances. Diet, lack of exercise, environmental circumstances, and heredity are among them. More information on the causes of overweight and obesity may be found at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Food and exercise: When people consume more calories than they expend via physical exercise, they acquire weight. The main factor in weight gain is this imbalance.

Genetics: Obesity is linked to genetics, according to research. Obesity can be caused directly by genes in conditions like Prader-Willi syndrome. Genes also could play a role in a person’s weight gain tendency. Studies suggest that while genes may enhance a person’s risk of obesity, other circumstances, such as an ample food supply or insufficient physical exercise, may also be necessary for obesity.

Medications and medical conditions: Obesity can be caused by hormonal issues such as hypothyroidism, Cushing syndrome, or polycystic ovarian syndrome. Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, antidepressants, and seizure medications, can also induce weight gain.

Stress, emotional factors, and lack of sleep: Stress, emotional factors, and a lack of sleep are all factors that contribute to poor sleep. When bored, irritated, stressed, Or disturbed some people eat more than normal. According to studies, the much less sleep people get, the more presumably they are to be obese or overweight. This is due to the fact that hormones generated during sleep aid in the regulation of hunger and energy expenditure.

5 top CBD strains for weight loss

#1 – Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu is a harmonious blend of two high-CBD parents, Harlequin and Sour Tsunami, which is a strain that does not stimulate hunger unduly. This strain has a strong CBD profile with very low THC, making it an excellent choice for anybody looking for the soothing and medicinal properties of marijuana without the euphoria or psychosis.

#2 – Cannatonic

Cannatonic is a high-CBD strain that soothes the body while freeing the mind to concentrate. It’s similar to the highly sought-after ACDC hybrid. Cannatonic contains a 2:1 CBD: THC ratio, which means you won’t experience much in the way of a euphoria or hunger.

#3 – Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web, another prominent high-CBD strain, includes around 13% CBD, less than 1% THC, and a CBD: THC ratio of 30:1.

#4 – Ringo’s Gift

This high-CBD cultivar has 11–15 percent CBD, 1% THC, and has a typical CBD: THC ratio of 13:1 — however strains with a ratio as high as 24:1 have been discovered.

It usually gives you a peaceful sensation of relaxation that starts in your mind and goes throughout your body, but it doesn’t have a sedative or “sofa lock” effect (when you practically melt into the couch and can’t fight back).

It is said to help with anxiety, eating disorder, PTSD, migraines, pain alleviation, sleep, PCOS and other issues. Ringo’s Gift includes pine, citrus, mint, and spice aromas.

#5 – Remedy

Remedy contains around 13% CBD and less than 1% THC. It’s a CBD-rich strain with little euphoric effects that provides peaceful relaxation.

It’s also a strain that may be especially beneficial for chronic pain – one Leafly user who suffered from severe joint and bone pain found “excellent pain relief without the head high!” The remedy is also supposed to assist with anxiety, sleep, and other problems.

Some people compare Remedy to a cup of herbal tea because of its pleasant, flowery overtones.

Wrap up

The CBD strain of your choice is getting a lot of positive reviews from users who have tried it for weight loss. On the other hand, it is difficult for researchers to evaluate exactly how effective the treatment is compared to conventional drugs. Is the CBD strain worth trying? In our opinion, the answer is yes, especially when it comes to the long-term effects.

Story by Bruno Lee

Related



