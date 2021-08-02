Baysox conclude 5-1 week in Richmond with Sunday win

Published Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, 10:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels compiled four unanswered but fell to the Bowie Baysox, 6-4, in the series finale Sunday evening at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (39-39) hit .500 for the first time since May 5 and lost five of the six games of the series against the Baysox (46-30).

In the first inning with runners at first and third for Bowie, Adley Rutschman grounded into a double play, but it allowed Richie Martin to score from third and put the Baysox ahead, 1-0.

Bowie extended the lead to 2-0 in the second inning with RBI single from Cadyn Grenier against Richmond starter Raffi Vizcaíno (Loss, 2-2).

The Baysox added four runs in the third inning to extend their advantage to 6-0. After Mac Marshall allowed two leadoff runners, Rutschman punched an RBI single and Seth Mejias-Brean worked a bases-loaded walk. Johnny Rizer followed with an RBI single and Cadyn Grenier capped the scoring with a bases-loaded walk. Joey Marciano stranded the bases loaded when he entered with one out, producing a strikeout and flyout.

Jacob Heyward broke the shutout when he launched a solo home run to left field in the sixth. After David Villar and Frankie Tostado hit back-to-back singles, Will Wilson zipped a double to bring home Villar from second and cut the deficit to 6-2.

In the seventh inning, Sandro Fabian propelled a leadoff, solo home run to close the gap to 6-3. It was Fabian’s ninth home run of the season.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on a run in their third consecutive inning to make it 6-4 in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Vince Fernandez lifted a sacrifice fly into right that brought Villar home from third.

Felix Bautista (Save, 3) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, striking out three batters.

Vizcaíno worked 2.0 innings in his start, allowing four hits and two runs with two strikeouts. Ronnie Williams put together a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings in relief with two hits allowed, two walks and three strikeouts.

Cody Sedlock (Win, 4-2) allowed two runs off six hits with six strikeouts in his start for the Baysox.

Villar went 3-for-4 in the game with two runs in the series conclusion.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting up a six-game series at The Diamond against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) from August 3-8. Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Sean Hjelle (3-2, 3.53) expected to start for Richmond. Reading has yet to announce their starting pitcher.

On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate Scott’s Addition Night with a one-of-a-kind tank top giveaway presented by Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation to the first 1,000 fans 15 and older, along with an array of craft beer on tap throughout the ballpark. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.