baltimore ravens make late trade move for game changing defender roquan smith

The Baltimore Ravens made a huge move just a day ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That’s huge news, as the Ravens don’t have a history of making major trades during the season, which makes this a bit of a huge surprise.

In acquiring Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens front office is sending a clear message: they believe this team is a serious contender.

Baltimore is a franchise that values draft picks. To get Smith, the Ravens gave up second- and fifth-round picks. Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract.

On Monday evening, “Ravens Report” on WBAL radio reported that the Ravens owe Smith just $575,000 over the remainder of the season. Most NFL agents thought the Bears would get a first-round pick for Smith.

How good is Smith? For starters, he leads the NFL in tackles and is considered one of the league’s fastest inside linebackers. In addition, in coming to Baltimore Smith will be paired with third-year inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is solid in pass rushing, but still not a complete linebacker.

Between Queen and middle linebacker Josh Byrnes, the Ravens have struggled to fight off initial blocks and gain the needed pursuit angles.

That all changes with Smith, who at 25, many feel is coming into his prime. Smith was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Georgia. In 69 games with Chicago, he had 608 tackles, 16 ½ sacks and seven picks.

On Monday’s “Ravens Report,” Ravens insider Jamison Hensley said that acquiring Hensley was game-changing for Baltimore’s defense.

“Smith is known around the league for his recognition and ball awareness. He’s going to be a coach on the field for this defense,” noted Hensley.

At 6’1” and 232 pounds, Smith has shown the ability to cover any tight end or running back. That was a huge need for the Ravens, who didn’t have any linebackers capable of covering both. Baltimore desperately needed an impact player on defense; in their three losses this season, they have blown three double-digit fourth-quarter leads.

Smith is leaving a Chicago Bears organization that is in constant rebuilding. He wasn’t part of the problem in Chicago – just the opposite. Smith is a top-tier defensive weapon just beginning his prime at 25. By trading Smith, a bonafide NFL star, for second- and fifth-round picks plus Ravens linebacker A.J. Klein, Chicago flipped the best, most surefire player on their roster for some hopefuls.

Meanwhile Baltimore is chasing a Super Bowl. They have an MVP-winning quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and they lead the AFC North. Baltimore’s front office realized the core roster was strong and has now gotten stronger with the addition of Smith, who is a two-time All-Pro, leads the NFL in tackles with 83, at just 25.

The blockbuster trade for Smith gives the Ravens one of the NFL’s best run-stopping linebackers at a very high-profile position in Baltimore. In trading for Smith, it’s apparent the Ravens believe this could be a special season, and Smith may be the missing link.