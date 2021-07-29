Back to School Bash: De-stressing the start of the school year in Waynesboro

Waynesboro Public Schools will be hosting its second Back to School Bash event on Sunday at Kate Collins Middle School.

The first event, held last weekend, was a huge success with the help of more than 100 staff and community volunteers. Waynesboro Public Schools hosted more than 400 participants. During last week’s event, 41 COVID-19 vaccines were given, and more than 150 haircuts and styles provided for WPS students.

The vision of the event is to remove barriers for students and families that make the start of a new school year stressful. At the event, there will be opportunities for students to receive haircuts from local stylists, and there will be healthcare providers available to provide school physicals and immunizations. Families will also be able to access forms to request for assistance for school supplies, clothing or other medical needs. In addition, healthy fruits and vegetables will be available, numerous community resources, and fun and games for students of all ages.

“The way our community rallied to support our students last week was truly amazing. I am proud to be a part of the great work going on in Waynesboro Public Schools. I am looking forward to doing it all again this coming Sunday,” Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services.

This event is for students who attend Waynesboro Public Schools.

In order to provide the best experience for families we ask that families pre-register at: