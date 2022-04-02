Authorities lead search for missing Powhatan County woman
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old female.
Janet Buchman was reported missing on Thursday. She may have left to meet someone on the Internet in the Varina or Mechanicsville area. She may be driving a gray Ford Taurus with license plate number URW-4148.
She was last seen wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket on Wednesday.
If you have any information on Janet’s whereabouts, contact Deputy Ben Nice at 804-598-5656. Case # 22-004133