Authorities lead search for missing Powhatan County woman

Published Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, 5:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old female.

Janet Buchman was reported missing on Thursday. She may have left to meet someone on the Internet in the Varina or Mechanicsville area. She may be driving a gray Ford Taurus with license plate number URW-4148.

She was last seen wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket on Wednesday.

If you have any information on Janet’s whereabouts, contact Deputy Ben Nice at 804-598-5656. Case # 22-004133

Like this: Like Loading...