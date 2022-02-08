Authorities investigating burglaries of two Augusta County pharmacies

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with burglaries at the Fishersville Family Pharmacy in Fishersville and the Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy in Stuarts Draft.

Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 2:41 a.m. and 3:03 a.m., the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center was notified of two different burglar alarms at these locations – the first being the Fishersville Pharmacy and the second being the Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived at both locations, and discovered that both businesses had been forcibly broken into with unknown items being taken.

The sheriff’s office believes these two incidents are linked, and involve the same suspects.

The investigation into these two burglaries is still ongoing. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Investigator Matt Vincent at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.