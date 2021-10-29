Augusta Health committing $17 million to pay increases for staff

Augusta Health has announced a total investment of $17 million in pay increases for staff in its 2022 compensation program.

The compensation program demonstrates understanding of the challenges the team experiences on a daily basis, delivers on Augusta Health’s pledge to support team members’ health and well-being, and supports its mission, values and culture.

“Over the past 18 months, our team has lived through unprecedented and extraordinary times,” says Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, president and CEO of Augusta Health. “Working together, all have gone above and beyond for our patients and community. We recognize their strength and appreciate their loyalty. The 2022 compensation program acknowledges their contributions and their value to our organization and our community.”

The 2022 Team Member Compensation Program at Augusta Health includes:

96 percent of team members will receive a base pay increase or a lump sum payment.

An increase in the minimum hourly pay to $15/hour.

Routine market adjustments for several clinical (including RNs) and support positions.

The new compensation program will be effective Dec. 5, 2021 and start impacting paychecks on the Dec. 23, 2021 pay day.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, visit www.augustahealth.com.

