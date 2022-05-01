Augusta County woman reported missing on Sunday focus of search

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Faith L. Cox, 40, who is 5’2”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cox is driving a white 2018 Ford Escape, with Virginia tag VRH-9458.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

