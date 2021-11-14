Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing, endangered county man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing today by a family member on Saturday.

Michael David Keys Sr., 45, 5’11”, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating: Michael David Keys Sr.

Keys is missing his right hand, and has multiple tattoos. Keys is listed as missing endangered , because he has not taken his required medication for several days.

If anyone has any information about this missing-endangered person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

