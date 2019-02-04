Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating Verona shooting

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Laurel Hill Road in Verona, on Sunday, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 20 block of Laurel Hill Road after receiving a report that the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the occupants of another, as the vehicles traveled east on Laurel Hill Road.

A witness described seeing an older silver car chasing an older red car, adding that a male passenger was shooting at the red car. After the vehicles passed the eyewitness, additional shots were heard.

A shell casing was recovered.

Investigators are working on identifying the parties involved, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

