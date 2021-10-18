Augusta County offers tips for marking Halloween 2021 next weekend

Augusta County does not make any decisions about whether or not Halloween will be celebrated or what the hours for trick-or-treating might be. When and how to celebrate Halloween is left to the decision of individuals, families, and neighborhoods.

The CDC offers these tips for celebrations. Remember, if you may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, do not participate in any in-person activities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Keep these public health considerations in mind:

Outside trick-or-treating is far safer than indoor celebrations.

Make your cloth mask work with your costume! A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Let’s protect our youngest, unvaccinated children by wearing a mask.

Continue to social distance.

Wash and sanitize hands frequently.

And as always, remember these tips from the county Emergency Services Team for a safe and happy Halloween:

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

Tell children not to accept – and especially not to eat – anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers.

Trick or treat in well-lit areas or subdivisions.

Make sure that an adult or guardian goes with their children.

Do not go to any house that does not have their light on.

Tell children to never go inside someone’s house, even if they invite you.